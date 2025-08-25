Interested in Crime Scenes, Investigations, or the Science Behind Solving Crimes?

Now Offering a New Section: FSCI 2308 – Forensic Science (Fall 2025)

Course Overview:

Explore the fascinating world of forensic science in FSCI 2308 – Forensic Sciences, an online introductory course designed for all majors. Whether you're a true crime enthusiast or considering a future in forensic science, this class is the perfect starting point.

What You’ll Learn:

Principles of criminalistics and evidence analysis

Real-world forensic techniques used in crime labs

Insight into investigative sciences, forensic nursing, law enforcement, and forensic chemistry

Guest lectures from professionals working in the field

No science background? No problem. This course is accessible to everyone, yet robust enough for students considering further study in forensic science.

Format: 100% Online

Semester: Fall 2025

Course Number: FSCI 2308





Ready to register?

Find it under FSCI 2308 – Forensic Sciences CRN: 51004 in the course schedule for Fall 2025.



Having trouble registering or need help? Reach out to me directly at Zelena.Saldivar@ttu.edu – I'm happy to assist!





Don’t miss your chance to uncover the science behind the scene.

Enroll today!