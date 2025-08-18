Class Guitar is a group class for beginning to intermediate guitarists looking to develop functional skills toward performance on the instrument. We will learn techniques and concepts commonly played on the guitar which include strumming patterns, fingerstyle melody and accompaniment, comping chords, scales, and fretboard harmony. A variety of musical styles and genres are explored: Folk, country, pop/rock, basic jazz progressions, classical and contemporary. In our class we will learn to read standard notation on the guitar, chord charts, tablature, as well as develop aural skills to “play by ear.” Outcomes consist of each student developing their own interest-based body of repertoire/songs with the guidance of the instructor.

For more info or questions please contact Dr. Jason Mullen: jasmulle@ttu.edu