Heritage and Museum Science graduate courses open for the fall
Looking for a fun fall course? The Heritage and Museum Sciences graduate program offers a number of opportunities. All courses are open to anyone at the graduate level in good standing with TTU. Courses are taught at the Museum at Texas Tech University and the Lubbock Lake National Historic Landmark. We'd love to see you here!

HMGT 5323  Principles of Heritage Management
HMGT 5331 World Heritage Sites
HMGT 5332  Digital Heritage
MUSM 5326  Museum Administration
MUSM 5329  Material Culture
MUSM 5330  Museum Law, Ethics, and Standards
MUSM 5331  Museum Exhibition Principles

For more information, please contact Sally Shelton at Sally.Shelton@ttu.edu. 
8/22/2025

Sally Shelton

Sally.Shelton@ttu.edu

Museum Science


