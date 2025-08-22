Heritage and Museum Science graduate courses open for the fall

Looking for a fun fall course? The Heritage and Museum Sciences graduate program offers a number of opportunities. All courses are open to anyone at the graduate level in good standing with TTU. Courses are taught at the Museum at Texas Tech University and the Lubbock Lake National Historic Landmark. We'd love to see you here!

HMGT 5323 Principles of Heritage Management HMGT 5331 World Heritage Sites HMGT 5332 Digital Heritage MUSM 5326 Museum Administration MUSM 5329 Material Culture MUSM 5330 Museum Law, Ethics, and Standards MUSM 5331 Museum Exhibition Principles

For more information, please contact Sally Shelton at Sally.Shelton@ttu.edu.



Posted:

8/22/2025



Originator:

Sally Shelton



Email:

Sally.Shelton@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum Science





