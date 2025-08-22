Looking for a fun fall course? The Heritage and Museum Sciences graduate program offers a number of opportunities. All courses are open to anyone at the graduate level in good standing with TTU. Courses are taught at the Museum at Texas Tech University and the Lubbock Lake National Historic Landmark. We'd love to see you here!
HMGT 5323 Principles of Heritage Management
HMGT 5331 World Heritage Sites
HMGT 5332 Digital Heritage
MUSM 5326 Museum Administration
MUSM 5329 Material Culture
MUSM 5330 Museum Law, Ethics, and Standards
MUSM 5331 Museum Exhibition Principles
For more information, please contact Sally Shelton at Sally.Shelton@ttu.edu.