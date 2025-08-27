New this semester, the TTU School of Music's Bagpipe Ensemble is open to all students across the campus. Learn bagpipes and play in the TTU Caprock English Bagpipe Consort. An instrument will be provided. The course is MUEN3106/5106 section 211 CRN: 15950/50418. Meet for two hours/week and carries 1 hour of credit. Contact Dr. Roger Landes (roger.landes@ttu.edu) for more information or just come by Hance Chapel at 3:00pm on August 27th to get acquainted.