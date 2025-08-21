Advanced Songwriting MUTH 3300

Th 6:00-8:50pm





INSTRUCTOR: Songwriter and composer Amy Faris, Assistant Professor of Practice (POP), Commercial Music





Email: afaris@ttu.edu

Course Purpose

This fine-arts elective course will deepen your knowledge of songwriting in a hands-on, collaborative format with an emphasis on developing a personal songwriting style and connecting emotionally with your audience. You’ll take a deep dive into melody writing, creating flavorful chord progressions, writing meaningful and imaginative lyrics, making chord charts, overcoming writer’s block, performance and mic technique, and more. I’ll host a panel of industry pros to discuss how to begin a career in music and to answer your music business questions. We’ll wrap up the semester with a public concert showcasing your songs!





Required Skills and Knowledge

The ability to play an instrument or to make beats/produce tracks will help you succeed in Advanced Songwriting.