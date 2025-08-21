TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Do You Write Songs?

Advanced Songwriting MUTH 3300 

Th 6:00-8:50pm


INSTRUCTOR: Songwriter and composer Amy Faris, Assistant Professor of Practice (POP), Commercial Music


Email: afaris@ttu.edu  

Course Purpose 

This fine-arts elective course will deepen your knowledge of songwriting in a hands-on, collaborative format with an emphasis on developing a personal songwriting style and connecting emotionally with your audience. You’ll take a deep dive into melody writing, creating flavorful chord progressions, writing meaningful and imaginative lyrics, making chord charts, overcoming writer’s block, performance and mic technique, and more. I’ll host a panel of industry pros to discuss how to begin a career in music and to answer your music business questions. We’ll wrap up the semester with a public concert showcasing your songs! 


Required Skills and Knowledge 

The ability to play an instrument or to make beats/produce tracks will help you succeed in Advanced Songwriting.
8/21/2025

Amy Faris

afaris@ttu.edu

School of Music


