Recruiting healthy men and women ≥60 years of age who do not perform more than 1 hr of structured exercise/week (other than walking) to participate in a supervised strength training program with supplementation (resveratrol or placebo) for the Strength Training and Resveratrol (STaR) study.





The STaR study aims to test whether resveratrol supplementation improves muscle responses to strength training in adults age 60+.





After consent, screening, and familiarization, the study will involve 12 weeks of supervised (1:1) strength training with testing weeks before, halfway through, and at the end of the training program. Supplementation with resveratrol or placebo will begin after the pre-testing week. Testing weeks will entail:

Questionnaires (health, mood)

Blood (~2 tbsp each) and urine samples

Body measurements (height, weight, waist and hip circumferences)

Body composition and bone density analyses (DEXA)

Muscle, physical, blood vessel, and cognitive function testing

Benefits of participation:

12 weeks of 1-on-1, supervised strength training, 3x/week

Results from your DEXA scans (body composition and bone mineral density) at 3 time points

Results from muscle, blood vessel, and cognitive function testing at 3 time points

Compensation: In addition to benefits stated above, you will earn up to $100 for completing this study.





This study will require a total of ~55 hrs over 46 lab visits (including strength trainings visits) throughout the 15-week study period. Study visits will take place in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management at Texas Tech University. If you are interested or would like more information please contact Hima Bindu Doddoju ( hdoddoju@ttu.edu ) or Dr. Danielle Levitt ( Danielle.levitt@ttu.edu ).





This study has been approved by the TTU IRB (IRB 2024-587).