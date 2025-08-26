The Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst certificate is now available at no cost to TTU students! Learn how to identify threats, respond to incidents, and secure systems using Microsoft security tools. This self-paced certificate prepares you for one of today’s most in-demand tech fields. Stand out to employers and enhance your major with professional skills. Enroll in this or any of 50+ no-cost certificates from top companies at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/online/careercertificates/ or call 806-742-4049. Posted:

8/26/2025



Originator:

Amanda J Hooten



Email:

Amanda.J.Hooten@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU Online CEU and Registration





Categories

Academic

