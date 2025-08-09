|
TTU School of Music Balkan Ensemble is recruiting new members for Fall 2025! Open to all undergraduate and graduate TTU students, including singers, dancers, and all instrumentalists. TTU Balkan Ensemble plays music from Greece, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Albania, and Turkey, as well as the culturally-related countries Romania and Hungary. Contact Dr. Roger Landes (roger.landes@ttu.edu) for more information. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/programs/ensembles/vernacular-music/balkan.php
|Posted:
8/25/2025
Originator:
Roger Landes
Email:
roger.landes@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Music
Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 9:50 PM
Event Date: 9/8/2025
Location:
School of Music Room M202 (Opera Lab)
