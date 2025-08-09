TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU School of Music Balkan Ensemble is recruiting new members for Fall 2025! Open to all undergraduate and graduate TTU students, including singers, dancers, and all instrumentalists. TTU Balkan Ensemble plays music from Greece, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Albania, and Turkey, as well as the culturally-related countries Romania and Hungary. Contact Dr. Roger Landes (roger.landes@ttu.edu) for more information. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/programs/ensembles/vernacular-music/balkan.php
Time: 8:00 PM - 9:50 PM
Event Date: 9/8/2025

Location:
School of Music Room M202 (Opera Lab)

