PESA OPEN HOUSE

Grab some cookies and learn more about scholarship opportunities including FULBRIGHT, GOLDWATER, RHODES, TRUMAN and much more!

The Office of Prestigious External Student Awards (PESA) helps highly motivated students prepare for the next step in their careers by providing information and resources on applying for competitive external awards.

Whether your passion is to be a community leader, policy maker, explorer, inventor, creator or change agent, PESA is here to help.

Location: Room 139 - TTU Library - Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center

Date: September 3, 2025, 10:00 am – 11:30 am