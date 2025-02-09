In immigrant families, younger members of the family often learn United States (U.S.) mainstream culture and English at a faster rate than their older counterparts. Language brokering is the communication process where individuals with little to no formal training act as linguistic and cultural intermediaries for two or more parties, both of whom are of different cultural backgrounds.

As of late

, there

is

more research on the frequency of language brokering rather than the experiences tied to language brokering and the mental health outcomes related to the experiences.

Due to the rise of Latine immigrants in the U.S., more research is needed to identify the benefits and risks associated with language brokering experiences.

The purpose of this study is to learn how translating for people can impact

Latine

descent college students' mental health. If interested, send an email to m.e.nina.de-la-cerda-clinton@ttu.edu

.