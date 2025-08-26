Mark your calendar! Skyviews Restaurant will officially reopen for lunch service on Tuesday, September 3rd, and we cannot wait to welcome you back.

Located on the top floor of the Texas Tech Plaza, Skyviews offers a unique dining experience operated by students in the Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management (RHIM) program. This fall, expect a fresh rotation of delicious lunch menus prepared with care, creativity, and hands-on learning at the heart of every dish.

Our Dinner Series, a seasonal favorite, will return later this semester. Although the dinner dates are still being finalized, we are working hard behind the scenes and will announce them as soon as they are confirmed.

Whether you are a longtime supporter or a first-time guest, Skyviews is the perfect place to enjoy a great meal while supporting the next generation of hospitality professionals.

Follow us on social media to stay updated with new menus, events, news, and giveaways:

@ttuhrm and @ttuskyviewsrestaurant

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at skyviews@ttu.edu or call 806.742.4762