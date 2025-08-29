Athletic events need help with gate management for ticket sales and entry into venue. Dates include: Regional Cross Country- October 20 & 21, 2025, Regional Swim & Dive-February 6 & 7, 2026, Regional Golf-Academic-April 13, 14, 15, & 16, 2026, Regional Tennis-April 17 & 18, 20 & 21, 2026, and Regional Track & Field-May 1 & 2, 2026





Academic events need help with managing the Hospitality Room, ensuring food and drinks stay stocked, setup, take down and taking box lunches to Academic workers giving tests. monitor classes and some will help with the grading. Dates include:

Nov. 1, 2025, Dec. 6, 2025, Jan. 17, 2026, Feb. 14, 2026, Mar. 7, 2026, and the Regional Meet April 24-25