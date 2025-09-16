Parents and adolescents (ages 12-17) are invited to participate in a two-week study examining family interactions and youth well-being. This research seeks to understand how daily family dynamics influence emotional and interpersonal wellbeing in adolescents. Participants must include at least one adolescent (12-17 years old) and one parent. Both parent and adolescent must consent/assent to participate in this study. There are no in-person visits required and such visits are optional. Each participant will receive up to $90 to thank you for your time in the full study. Participants will complete a baseline survey and daily online surveys during the study period:

1. For baseline surveys, participants are required to attend 1-hour online or in-person meeting. Participants will receive $20 for the time in the baseline meeting.

2. For daily surveys, participants will complete brief daily surveys (around 3-5 minutes each) over two weeks. Participants will receive up to $70 in this part.

To participate, please use this link to the REDCap survey: https://redcap.link/dailyfamilystudy

A brief online survey will be used to determine if you are able to join the study.

For more information, please contact Alexandra Hartwig at ahartwig@ttu.edu or Dr. Chiang at shouchun.chiang@ttu.edu. You may also contact the lab hhs.dearlab@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.