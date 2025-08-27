Recruiting Participants: Heat and Exercise in Aging as Therapy (HEAT) Study

Recruiting: Men and w omen ≥ 60 years old with prediabetes ( known or suspected ) . Potential participants must not regularly exercise ( less than 30 minutes, 3x/week). After consent and screening, the study will involve 2 phases that last 12 weeks each. Before the start and end of each phase (2 testing sessions across 1 week per time point), the following will be conducted: Anthropometric analyses

Hydration status (urine) assessment

Body composition analyses

Oral g lucose t olerance t est

Physical function testing

Blood draws (~ 6 tbsp each)

Muscle biopsies

In-muscle temperature measurement (heat therapy group only)

Exercise capacity testing

Health habit questionnaires For Phase 1 (12 weeks), you will be assigned to either: Local h eat therapy ( LHT; 5 days / week at home and 1 day / wk in the Texas Tech lab)

High i ntensity i nterval t raining ( HIIT; exercise in the Texas Tech lab 3 days / wk ) During Phase 2 (12 weeks) Only LHT from Phase 1 will continue to HIIT for Phase 2 (exercise in the lab 3 days/ wk ) Laboratory visits will take place in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management. Time required: A total of 81.5 hrs for participants who are assigned to the LHT group and a total of 50 hrs for participants who are assigned to the HIIT group. Participants that complete all aspects of this study will be compensated a total of $1180 or $850 depending on the group assigned for the completion of all aspects of the study. If interested or for more information, please send contact information to Clinical Research Coordinator Hilliard, Terrell at 806-834-5585. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is directed by Drs. Hui Ying Luk and Danielle Levitt, Assistant Professors in the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, who can be contacted at huiying.luk@ttu.edu and Danielle.levitt@ttu.edu. Posted:

