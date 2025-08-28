Join the Wildlife Toxicology Laboratory (Kendall Lab) and begin your journey in scientific research! Our lab has a long history of producing impactful research across diverse disciplines, and we are seeking undergraduates eager to contribute to ongoing projects in wildlife conservation, toxicology, and field ecology.
Position Highlights:
Qualifications:
-
Work alongside graduate students conducting both laboratory and field research.
-
Develop valuable skills in molecular techniques, animal care/handling, and environmental monitoring.
-
Contribute to studies that have real-world implications for wildlife management and toxicology.
-
Positions are paid and during the academic year.
-
Motivated undergraduates in STEM disciplines.
-
10–20 hours per week during the semester; up to 20 hours per week during summer. Must have summer availibility!
-
Availability to join graduate students for multi-day/extended field research.
-
Previous field and laboratory experience is preferred but not required.
-
Valid U.S. driver’s license.
Location:
Department of Environmental Toxicology
1234 Davis Dr., Lubbock, TX 79416
To Apply:
Send your résumé and unofficial transcript to Henry Valencia at henvalen@ttu.edu.
For more information, visit our website: www.wildlifetoxicologylab.org