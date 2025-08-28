TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Undergraduate Research Assistant Positions – Wildlife Toxicology Laboratory

Join the Wildlife Toxicology Laboratory (Kendall Lab) and begin your journey in scientific research! Our lab has a long history of producing impactful research across diverse disciplines, and we are seeking undergraduates eager to contribute to ongoing projects in wildlife conservation, toxicology, and field ecology.

Position Highlights:

  • Work alongside graduate students conducting both laboratory and field research.

  • Develop valuable skills in molecular techniques, animal care/handling, and environmental monitoring.

  • Contribute to studies that have real-world implications for wildlife management and toxicology.

  • Positions are paid and during the academic year. 

Qualifications:

  • Motivated undergraduates in STEM disciplines.

  • 10–20 hours per week during the semester; up to 20 hours per week during summer. Must have summer availibility!

  • Availability to join graduate students for multi-day/extended field research.

  • Previous field and laboratory experience is preferred but not required.

  • Valid U.S. driver’s license.

Location:
Department of Environmental Toxicology
1234 Davis Dr., Lubbock, TX 79416

To Apply:
Send your résumé and unofficial transcript to Henry Valencia at henvalen@ttu.edu.
For more information, visit our website: www.wildlifetoxicologylab.org

 
Posted:
8/28/2025

Originator:
Henry Valencia

Email:
henvalen@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


