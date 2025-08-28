Join the Wildlife Toxicology Laboratory (Kendall Lab) and begin your journey in scientific research! Our lab has a long history of producing impactful research across diverse disciplines, and we are seeking undergraduates eager to contribute to ongoing projects in wildlife conservation, toxicology, and field ecology. Position Highlights: Work alongside graduate students conducting both laboratory and field research.

Develop valuable skills in molecular techniques, animal care/handling, and environmental monitoring.

Contribute to studies that have real-world implications for wildlife management and toxicology.

Positions are paid and during the academic year. Qualifications:

Motivated undergraduates in STEM disciplines.

10–20 hours per week during the semester; up to 20 hours per week during summer. Must have summer availibility!

Availability to join graduate students for multi-day/extended field research.

Previous field and laboratory experience is preferred but not required.

Valid U.S. driver’s license. Location:

Department of Environmental Toxicology

1234 Davis Dr., Lubbock, TX 79416 To Apply:

Send your résumé and unofficial transcript to Henry Valencia at henvalen@ttu.edu .

For more information, visit our website: www.wildlifetoxicologylab.org Posted:

8/28/2025



Originator:

Henry Valencia



Email:

henvalen@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





