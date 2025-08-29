TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Employee Dependent Scholarship Application

Are you a dependent of a TTU employee? You may be eligible for the Employee Dependent Scholarship!

Click the link below to learn more and submit your application. The deadline is Monday, September 1, 2025.
Posted:
8/29/2025

Originator:
Samantha Berumen

Email:
samberum@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Financial Aid


