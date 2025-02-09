As part of our ongoing commitment to support your growth and success, TTU offers free access to industry career certificates through Coursera Career Academy for all students, faculty, and staff. These self-paced asynchronous certificates are designed to help you learn new skills, build upon existing ones, and further your professional development from industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft, IBM, Meta, and more. Certificates are eligible for educational incentive pay up to $500 with proper approval, per OP 70.18. Use your ttu.edu email address to create your account and enroll today at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/online/careercertificates/ or call 806-742-4049 for information. Posted:

9/2/2025



Originator:

Amanda J Hooten



Email:

Amanda.J.Hooten@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU Online CEU and Registration





Categories

Academic

