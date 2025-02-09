TTU has partnered with Academics Analytics to create an Expert Discovery Site providing public profiles for all full-time faculty showcasing scholarly activity. This new site includes an internal non-public view, Faculty Insight, where faculty may explore funding opportunities, honorific nomination suggestions, and nationwide peer collaborators. Faculty research activity will be pulled in automatically to their profile in Faculty Insight. Faculty will also learn how they can add additional scholarly activities to their profile such as community engagement, exhibitions, presentations, performances, etc., as well as add in their research interests. All the information from their faculty profile will flow into an external discovery site which will allow external viewers to learn about their research and awards.

Tuesday October 7th: 10am-10:45am Dept Chairs TLPDC 151 11am-11:45am All Faculty TLPDC 151 3pm-3:45pm All Faculty TLPDC 151

Wednesday October 8th: 9am-9:45am All Faculty TLPDC 151 11am-11am Dept Chairs TLPDC 151 2pm-2:45pm All Faculty TLPDC 151 3pm-3:45pm Deans & ADRs TLPDC 151 Posted:

9/2/2025



Originator:

Eliysse Lopez



Email:

Eliysse.Lopez@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

ORDC





Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

