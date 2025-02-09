Want a Free Meal?





We are conducting a nutrient analysis study at Texas Tech Nutrition Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI) and invite adults aged 18–65 to participate. The study involves two sessions (45 min each session), one per week over two consecutive weeks, during which you will receive a free meal at our facility. After each session, you will be asked to complete a brief online survey regarding your food intake.





For participating you will receive a $20 gift card for each visit, totaling $40 for two sessions.





Email to find out more! (you will be asked a few questions, but there is no obligation) at Cabigham@ttu.edu





This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board