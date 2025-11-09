Phi Beta Kappa is the nation's oldest academic honors society. The Lambda Chapter of Texas has been housed here at Texas Tech since 2006. Each year we induct a group of TTU undergraduates with outstanding scholarly records in the liberal arts and sciences.
If you are a TTU faculty or staff member and were inducted by your undergraduate institution, we invite you to become active in our chapter's activities. In addition to inducting students we host a visiting scholar sponsored by the national organization.
Our fall meeting to discuss this year's activities will be on Thursday, September 11 at 10:00 AM in the Administration Building, Room 333B. If you would like to attend or be put in touch for future events, please RSVP to adam.martin@ttu.edu
