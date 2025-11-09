TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Phi Beta Kappa - Calling All Faculty and Staff Members
Phi Beta Kappa is the nation's oldest academic honors society. The Lambda Chapter of Texas has been housed here at Texas Tech since 2006. Each year we induct a group of TTU undergraduates with outstanding scholarly records in the liberal arts and sciences.

If you are a TTU faculty or staff member and were inducted by your undergraduate institution, we invite you to become active in our chapter's activities. In addition to inducting students we host a visiting scholar sponsored by the national organization.

Our fall meeting to discuss this year's activities will be on Thursday, September 11 at 10:00 AM in the Administration Building, Room 333B. If you would like to attend or be put in touch for future events, please RSVP to adam.martin@ttu.edu.

You can learn more about the chapter at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pbk/
9/5/2025

Adam Martin

adam.martin@ttu.edu

Agricultural and Applied Economics

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 9/11/2025

Administration 333B

