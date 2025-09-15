TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU Fitness & Wellness brings a rejuvenating wellness experience to your staff

TTU Fitness & Wellness brings a refreshing wellness experience to your staff!
Thinking of doing something creative and meaningful for your team? Book today and choose from a variety of wellness packages designed to enhance relaxation and boost morale.

We offer three all-inclusive wellness packages:

  • Wellness Experience Package

  • Color Me Calm Package

  • Relax & Soothe Package

Each package includes a unique mix of wellness options such as:

  • Licensed massage therapists offering chair massage

  • Red light therapy

  • Relaxation painting, and more!

Perfect for departments, staff events, or team appreciation days.

Book now and treat your team to the gift of wellness!

Book now by contacting:
BDoak@ttu.edu or johanna.valencia@ttu.edu


 
Posted:
9/15/2025

Originator:
Johanna Valencia

Email:
johanna.valencia@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


