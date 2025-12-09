The Pathway to MSIS program at the Rawls College of Business offers a valuable opportunity for undergraduate students to get a head start on their graduate education by enrolling in graduate-level courses before completing their bachelor's degree. This jump-start allows students to take up to 6 hours of course credit in graduate courses while finishing your undergraduate degree. There are options to begin coursework during Spring and Fall semesters.

The STEM-designated Master of Science in Information Systems (MSIS) is a 36-credit, two-year, full-time program in Lubbock, Texas, combining tech and business skills. It features hands-on learning in areas like enterprise architecture, web development, and blockchain, with specializations in AI, IS management, or statistics.

Email rawls.grad.programs.admin@ttu.edu for more information.