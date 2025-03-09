You are invited to participate in a research study titled Co-Thinking with AI: Exploring Critical Thinking Through Ill-Structured Questions. This study examines how students engage in critical thinking individually and while co-thinking with generative AI tools.
Participation involves:
Participation is voluntary, and all responses will be anonymized. You may skip any question or stop participation at any time without penalty.
-
Completing a brief demographic questionnaire
-
A single Zoom session lasting approximately 20–30 minutes
-
Responding to open-ended questions on your own and with AI
If you are interested, please review the consent form and complete the short survey here:
https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5yTRHKdbv1KBnT0
For questions, contact:
Ibrahim Akdilek, Ed.D. Candidate, College of Education (iakdilek@ttu.edu)
Dr. Merve Basdogan, Principal Investigator, College of Education (merve.basdogan@ttu.edu)
This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Institutional Review Board.