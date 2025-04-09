TTU's Government and Public Service Internship Program (GPSIP) provides students with an opportunity that will help them develop personally and professionally. You could be a great fit!
Each fall, spring, and summer, we select students to serve as interns in Austin, Lubbock, and Washington, D.C. For Spring 2026 and Summer 2026, we invite you to apply for the opportunity to live, work, and experience these cities.
Students selected for the internship receive a scholarship that will cover all living expenses and may earn up to nine/twelve semester credit hours. Upon selection, we match students with opportunities that align with their interests to provide the best possible experience.
In Washington, D.C., Texas Tech has an apartment located on Capitol Hill where interns have the option to live. It is a short five-minute walk to the Capitol and federal offices where our interns will be working. A select number of students will be able to build their resume, gain insight into the legislative process, and experience Washington, D.C., along with the East Coast.
The program also provides a unique blend of professional internship experience and cultural enrichment similar to a study abroad. On the weekends, we have had students travel to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Shenandoah National Park, and even Niagara Falls. The opportunities truly are limitless.
Students who live in Lubbock can work in a local district congressional office. These opportunities are in the offices of Congressman Jodey Arrington and Senator John Cornyn. The internship is part-time and allows students to take other classes on campus.
REQUIREMENTS
Applying for a congressional internship is competitive. To apply, undergraduate students must:
- Have completed at least 60 hours of course credit
- Maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA
- Submit an application (including letters of recommendation) to the website below
- Provide an unofficial transcript showing qualifications
Graduate students in good standing who are eligible to be employed by the federal government are also encouraged to apply.
DEADLINES
Spring 2026 Deadline: Sept. 24, 2025 @ 5pm
Summer 2026 Deadline: Jan. 28, 2026 @ 5pm
Fall 2026 Deadline: Feb. 27, 2026 @ 5pm
For more information and applications, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ttuintern or contact GPSIP@ttu.edu