TTU's Government and Public Service Internship Program (GPSIP) provides students with an opportunity that will help them develop personally and professionally. You could be a great fit!

Each fall, spring, and summer, we select students to serve as interns in Austin, Lubbock, and Washington, D.C. For Spring 2026 and Summer 2026, we invite you to apply for the opportunity to live, work, and experience these cities.

Students selected for the internship receive a scholarship that will cover all living expenses and may earn up to nine/twelve semester credit hours. Upon selection, we match students with opportunities that align with their interests to provide the best possible experience.

In Washington, D.C., Texas Tech has an apartment located on Capitol Hill where interns have the option to live. It is a short five-minute walk to the Capitol and federal offices where our interns will be working. A select number of students will be able to build their resume, gain insight into the legislative process, and experience Washington, D.C., along with the East Coast.