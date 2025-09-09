We’re excited to share that beginning this fall, all scholarship applications will be available in ScholarshipUniverse, creating a more streamlined and centralized experience for our students.

As a reminder, OP 30.02 requires all scholarship applications to be built in ScholarshipUniverse. If your college, department, or program has used a separate application in the past, now’s the time to make the transition!

Simply email scholarships@ttu.edu, and we’ll connect you with your dedicated Scholarship Administrator, who will help ensure your application is ready before the system opens to students on October 1.

Thank you for partnering with us to make scholarships easier to access and apply for—your efforts will make a big difference for our Red Raiders!