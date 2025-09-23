TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SEPTEMBER CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP WITH STAFF SENATE
Staff Senate Caregiver Committee is excited to invite all campus caregivers to our next Caregiver Support Group meeting on Tuesday, September 23rd. This group is designed to provide a warm and welcoming space for caregivers to relax, share experiences, and take a well deserved break from the pressures of caregiving. Please feel free to bring your lunch and a friend!  

This is a zero pressure group!  

  • Date: Tuesday, September 23rd
  • Time: 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
  • Location: Student Enrichment Center - Sankofa Suite Room 104

Your well-being is important to us, and we hope you can join us for this opportunity to connect and recharge.

Am I caregiver? A caregiver gives care to people who need help taking care of themselves, such as a child, parent, partner, sibling, or others.

Questions? Email staffsenate@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/16/2025

Originator:
Heather Higgins

Email:
heather.higgins@ttu.edu

Department:
Chemistry

Event Information
Time: 12:15 PM - 12:45 PM
Event Date: 9/23/2025

Location:
STUDENT ENRICHMENT CENTER - SANKOFA SUITE 104

Categories