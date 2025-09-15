The Rawls College Master's in Data Science (MSDS) program provides graduates with the technical expertise needed to lead in the digital frontier. Through our 36-hour, STEM-designated program, learn how to manage, analyze and understand complex data to make strategic decisions. Upon graduation, you will have the skills and knowledge needed to be an agile data scientist capable of making impactful decisions across a variety of business settings and industries.

The program begins in the summer or the spring only. Coursework for the summer one-year program can be completed on campus or online. The summer two-year program is available online only. The spring entry is only available part-time and online.

Email rawls.grad.programs.admin@ttu.edu for more information.