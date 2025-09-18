The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World will present a virtual reading of "Satellite: Essays on Fatherhood and Home, Near and Far" with author Simmons Buntin at 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
Buntin is also the author of the poetry collections "Riverfall" and "Bloom," as well as co-author of "Unsprawl: Remixing Spaces as Places." He is founding editor-in-chief of the world's first online literary journal of place, Terrain.org, and is director of marketing and communications at the University of Arizona.