Sowell Collection to host virtual reading today
The Sowell Family Collection in  Literature, Community & the Natural World will present a virtual reading of "Satellite: Essays on Fatherhood and Home, Near and Far" with author Simmons Buntin at 6 p.m. Sept. 18.

Buntin is also the author of the poetry collections "Riverfall" and "Bloom," as well as co-author of "Unsprawl: Remixing Spaces as Places." He is founding editor-in-chief of the world's first online literary journal of place, Terrain.org, and is director of marketing and communications at the University of Arizona. 


For more information, contact Kristin.D.Lloyd@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/18/2025

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 9/18/2025

Location:
via Zoom

