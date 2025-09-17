Thinking of pursuing your master's degree, but want the flexibility to finish it online? Look no further! The Master's in Engineering program is a 30-credit hour interdisciplinary program that allows you to tailor courses from different engineering and select non-engineering departments to your degree plan that best supplements your career. The program can be done 100% online and can be completed in as little as a year! Non-engineers are also welcome to apply!

Spring 2026 applications close in early January, so apply now! For more information, please contact our program advisor: jerry.t.trevino@ttu.edu Posted:

9/17/2025



Originator:

JT Trevino



Email:

Jerry.T.Trevino@ttu.edu



Department:

Engineering





