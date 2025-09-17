The Dance program is offering DAN 2301 Cultural Foundations of Dance in Spain during Spring Break, 2026 (March 14 – 22, 2026). No previous dance experience required. Fulfills the Creative Arts core component required of all students.

DAN 2301 Cultural Foundations of Dance offers a study of dances from different cultures focusing specifically on flamenco and other dances from Spain, their histories, and their influences on contemporary American dance and culture. Fulfills core Creative Arts requirement.

Your time abroad will begin in Sevilla, the home of flamenco and sevillanos dance forms. Excursions will include a visit to the Sevilla Royal Palace and Cathedral of Sevilla (the largest gothic church and the third largest cathedral in the world), overnight trips to Granada and Cordoba which includes a flamenco show in the historic caves, a visit to the Museo de Baile Flamenco, a day trip to Jerez to see the dancing horses, a day of exploring in the beautiful city of Madrid.

In addition to fulfilling a core curriculum requirement for all TT undergraduate students, this course fills a requirement for Dance BFA majors and elective credit for all Dance and Theatre majors. Check with your major advisor to make sure the courses count toward your degree plan before committing to the program.

Students must have a GPA of 2.0 or higher at the end of the fall 2025 semester.

Deadline to apply for program and study abroad scholarships: October 31, 2025

Apply here: https://ttu-sa.terradotta.com/index.cfm?FuseAction=Programs.ViewProgramAngular&id=11939

For more information, contact Dr. Ali Duffy (ali.duffy@ttu.edu).