You are invited to participate in a research study titled Co-Thinking with AI: Exploring Critical Thinking Through Ill-Structured Questions. This study examines how students engage in critical thinking individually and while co-thinking with generative AI tools. Participation involves: Completing a brief demographic questionnaire

A single Zoom session lasting approximately 20–30 minutes

Responding to open-ended questions on your own and with AI

Participation is voluntary, and all responses will be anonymized. You may skip any question or stop participation at any time without penalty. If you are interested, please review the consent form and complete the short survey here: https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5yTRHKdbv1KBnT0

For questions, contact:

Ibrahim Akdilek, Ed.D. Candidate, College of Education (iakdilek@ttu.edu) Dr. Merve Basdogan, Principal Investigator, College of Education (merve.basdogan@ttu.edu)

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Institutional Review Board.

