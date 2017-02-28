Dr. Cowan is Curators' Distinguished Professor, University of Missouri and Professorial Fellow, University of Edinburgh. He has 280 publications and 5 books,and over 30 years of funding experience by National Institute of Health. He is the Editor of Journal of Experimental Psychology: General.

You are invited to attend the 2017 Grantsmanship Symposium at ESB #120 on Feb. 28, 1:30-5:00 pm, with keynote speaker Dr. Nelson Cowan and NIH, NSF, DoD, & Foundation Panel Sessions!

will address one of the mysteries of human behavior,

the contrast between the very small limit in how much information can be held in the conscious mind at once and the

broad capabilities that we all display when using language and

solving problems. To explain this paradox, a major premise to

be examined is that the conscious mind has an auxiliary helper,

or shadow, in the form of ready-to-use memory information

relevant to the task at hand bu t just outside of the focus of

attention or conscious awareness. The parameters of the

interaction of these conscious and auxiliary facets of the mind

will be discussed with respect to research on adult working

memory, brain function, and child development. Then he will lead a session - how research links to funding.

His talk - My Mind and My Shadow