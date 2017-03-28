Library Research Assistance is available from 2-4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays in the Graduate Center or at https://meet.ttu.edu/jacek.jonca/GSDQY7T5. Library Research Assistance can help at any stage in your research process or with any research question. Graduate-level research services offered include





• Assistance conducting research, locating information, and citing sources

• Help identifying the best sources and developing effective search strategies

• Referrals to Library experts in different subject areas

• Answers to questions about Library services and policies





In addition, Personal Librarians in each major offer specialized assistance in your field(s) of research. Your Personal Librarian can be reached during regular business hours by IM, email, phone, or face-to-face appointment. Go to http://guides.library.ttu.edu and select your subject(s) to find the Personal Librarian who can help you





• Identify the best databases and most effective search strategies for your project

• Locate journals, articles. books, and other peer-reviewed resources specific to your research area

• Answer questions about library research that arise at any stage in your project





For more information about TTU Libraries’ Graduate Student Services, check out the guide at http://guides.library.ttu.edu/grads. On the right-hand side of this guide page, you can find contact information for Brian Quinn, Graduate Student Services Librarian, should you need further assistance.





These TTU Libraries research experts are available to help you with class, publication, thesis, and dissertation projects. Get to know Brian Quinn and the Personal Librarian in your field. They can help you succeed!