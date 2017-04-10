Celebrating 125 years, First United Methodist Church has a rich history in the development of downtown Lubbock. A small, dusty settlement that boasted the original circuit riders to reach its members, FUMC would eventually grow to support the magnificent structure located at 1411 Broadway. Complete with the 3rd largest stain glass window in the world, the Rose window, this course will explore one of Lubbock’s early structural icons as seen through the eyes of its founders from 1892 to present



· Wednesday, October 4, 2017



· 10:00-11:30am



· Fee: $15



· Location: First United Methodist Church at 1411 Broadway Ave.



· Instructor: Shera Atkinson







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:

9/20/2017



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 10/4/2017



Location:

First United Methodist Church 1411 Broadway Ave.



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

