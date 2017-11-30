Our interactive program will provide the latest research on methods to promote optimal mental health as well as tips for keeping the holidays merry. Myths and misunderstandings about mental health and mental illness will be presented along with the most common mental health issues in retirement age; which include depression, pseudo dementia, and dementia. Participants will also engage in identifying 5 red flags regarding mental health.



· Thursday, November 30, 2017



· 5:30-7:00pm



· Fee: $15



· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



· Instructor: Dr. Susan Calloway







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

