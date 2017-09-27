TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
STEP Workshop: Students’ Histories Shape Their Performance in STEM

As university enrollments increase, it may be more difficult than ever to understand the complexities of how students’ demographics and past experiences impact their learning outcomes in our classrooms. During this workshop, we will be joined by a panel of researchers from the TTU College of Education to discuss the strategies, challenges, successes and overall current state of STEM education in K-16, and how these factors may influence the STEM climate in higher education.

Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu
Posted:
9/20/2017

Originator:
Esther Saldivar

Email:
esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 9/27/2017

Location:
TLPDC Room 153

Categories