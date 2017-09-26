Abstract:Often a disconnect exists between what faculty wish to teach and what their students tend to be able to learn within their courses. This leads to frustration for both students and faculty. Solving this problem is possible, but requires change on both the students’ and faculty members’ part. During this talk I will discuss possible reasons for the disconnect; effects of the disconnect; and proven solutions to eliminate the disconnect. In addition, I will present how you can implement change in your courses to reduce the disconnect today.

Rebecca Lindell, PhD, is an interdisciplinary-based STEM Education Researcher specializing in Physics and Astronomy Education and Education Research. With over 20 years experience in the field, she specializes in curriculum development; education research design & methods; and assessment & development.