Come join us as we learn how both men and women can optimally take care of their unique skin care needs. We will discuss how to craft a skin care regimen tailored to your individual skin care needs as well as what steps you can take to protect the skin you’re in. Instructor: Dr. Michelle Tarbox Posted:

Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/12/2018



Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at 3601 4th St.



