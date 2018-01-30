Join author, Janet Neugebauer for a short presentation based on her book, A Witness to History: George H. Mahon, West Texas Congressman. The presentation will focus on Mahon's service on the House Committee on Appropriations and the Subcommittee on Defense Appropriations. She will also talk about his service on special committees, such as the one that went to Oak Ridge, Tennessee to learn about the atomic bomb just prior to its being dropped on Japan. There will be time at the end for questions as long as attendees wish to stay. Instructor: Janet Neugebauer Posted:

1/16/2018



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 1/30/2018



Location:

Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79410



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

