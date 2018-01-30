Join author, Janet Neugebauer for a short presentation based on her book, A Witness to History: George H. Mahon, West Texas Congressman. The presentation will focus on Mahon's service on the House Committee on Appropriations and the Subcommittee on Defense Appropriations. She will also talk about his service on special committees, such as the one that went to Oak Ridge, Tennessee to learn about the atomic bomb just prior to its being dropped on Japan. There will be time at the end for questions as long as attendees wish to stay.
Instructor: Janet Neugebauer