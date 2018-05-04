TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TLPDC Workshop: Transparent Assignment Design
Transparent Assignment Design: Clearer Assignments, Better Results

The Transparency in Learning and Teaching (TILT) Project, led by Dr. Mary-Ann Winkelmes from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is a nation-wide initiative that been highlighted in The Chronicle of Higher Education, among other publications, and is the focus of a forthcoming book from Stylus Publishing. This project demonstrates that a transparent teaching framework, particularly in the form of transparent assignment design, can have a significant impact on student equity, learning, and success. The TLPDC has partnered with Dr. Winkelmes and the TILT Project for the last 2 years and a group of faculty members and graduate students across disciplines have seen its success on the TTU campus as well. Join us for a workshop that will detail the components of the transparent assignment design framework, examine sample assignments, and help you think through ways in which you might implement a relatively simple framework shown to help you create assignments that are more easily understood by students and result in higher quality work.

To register for this event, please visit events.tlpd.ttu.edu.
Posted:
3/20/2018

Originator:
Kerri Pike

Email:
kerri.pike@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 4/5/2018

Location:
TLPDC 153

