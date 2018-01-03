In 1981, the National Institute for Women of Color (NIWC) was established to build a strong national network for women of African, Alaska Native, American Indian, Asian, Hispanic, Latina and Pacific Island heritages and to advance the issues of Women of Color. These efforts resulted in National Strategies Conferences for Women of Color in 1982 and 1983 in Washington, DC, 1984 in Reno, Nevada and 1987 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Women's & Gender Studies is hosting an informal forum discussion, "Social Difference: A Vehicle for Action and Change", March 1, TTU DOAK 123, noon-1PM. Using Audre Lorde's 1979 speech, "The Master's Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master's House", we will discover how interdependency of our differences gives us the ability to see ourselves as active participants of change.

Resources:

Women of Color Network <http://www.wocninc.org/>

Loretta Ross on the Origin of "Women of Color" <https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82vl34mi4Iw>

International Association for Women of Color Day <http://www.womenofcolorday.com/htdocs/origins.htm>

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Unit Supervisor/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, www.wgs.ttu.edu