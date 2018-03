Undergraduate Symposium on Identity and Resistance in Global Contexts

We invite undergraduate students at Texas Tech to register for the upcoming symposium on

"Identity and Resistance in Global Contexts" (April 20-21, 2018). Registration is online and free of charge! Register here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/globalcommunications/irgc/symposium.php Graduate students, faculty and staff are welcome to serve as session moderators or judges. Questions? Contact Dr. Alec Cattell (alec.cattell@ttu.edu). Posted:

3/1/2018



Originator:

Alec Cattell



Email:

alec.cattell@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 4/20/2018



Location:

Student Union Building, Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Academic