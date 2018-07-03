The President's Excellence in Engaged Scholarship Awards Program recognizes and rewards individual TTU faculty or teams of faculty from all disciplines who demonstrate exemplary and sustained commitment to engagement with community partners. Recognized faculty apply their teaching, research, or creative activity to address a significant community need or larger social issue, trying to find solutions that may improve the quality of life for individuals, families, and communities. They actively collaborate with members of the community (locally, statewide, nationally, or globally), regarding them as equal partners in the process, sharing knowledge and expertise, and working together to generate new knowledge for the mutual benefit of both the community and the university. The award recognizes the depth and scope of the university-community partnership as well as the resulting positive impacts on the community and on the university. It carries a monetary prize of $2,500, and up to two projects/initiatives will be recognized. Funds may go to an individual or a project team. The submission deadline is March 15, 2018. For application guidelines and submissions, please log into Texas Tech Competition Space at https://ttu.infoready4.com/

For further information, contact Birgit Green, Director of Outreach and Engagement, at birgit.green@ttu.edu or (806)834-2308 Posted:

3/7/2018



Originator:

Birgit Green



Email:

birgit.green@ttu.edu



Department:

Academic Engagement





Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

