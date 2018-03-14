Women's & Gender Studies has hosted a



The Conference, April 20, will be conducted in meeting rooms on the upper level of the Student Union Building, including the Matador room where we are delighted to host Chicana postmodernist author 2018 marks the 34th Anniversary thathas hosted a conference on the advancement of women in higher education.The Conference,, will be conducted in meeting rooms on the upper level of the Student Union Building, including the Matador room where we are delighted to host Chicana postmodernist author Dr. Norma E. Cantu , as our guest scholar, at 10am. We will also host interdisciplinary artist Favianna Rodriguez , our keynote speaker, public address at 1p.





Since 1984, when the First All-University Conference on the Advancement of Women in Academia was held, over 40 guest scholars and activist have spoken on this campus as keynote speakers. Guest scholars have included a Chief Nurse and Colonel in the US Army Reserves, Registration is now open!



For visitors without TTU parking credentials, enter off of University and 15th Street for directions from the traffic kiosk to the nearest pay-to-park lot. The traffic kiosk attendant will give directions to the Student Union Bldg.



CONTACT: Women’s Studies Program, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-4335, or For faculty wishing to have students attend a session and/or keynote speaker for FREE, we will provide proof of attendance but the student needs to check in and register (FREE) at the registration table.For visitors without TTU parking credentials, enter off of University and 15th Street for directions from the traffic kiosk to the nearest pay-to-park lot. The traffic kiosk attendant will give directions to the Student Union Bldg.Women’s Studies Program, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-4335, or womens.studies@ttu.edu or Tricia Earl, Unit Supervisor/Advisor, Women's Studies Program, patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu This conference is a very special occasion to expand regional, national and international research in Women's & Gender Studies and related fields of scholarship. Through various keynote speakers and guest scholars our participants have found a place to network and support women faculty, staff, and students and all interested members of the University and surrounding communities.Since 1984, when the First All-University Conference on the Advancement of Women in Academia was held, over 40 guest scholars and activist have spoken on this campus as keynote speakers. Guest scholars have included a Chief Nurse and Colonel in the US Army Reserves, Dr. Margarethe Cammermeyer , a former Vice-Presidential candidate and an inductee to the National Women’s Hall of Fame, member Winona LaDuke, as well as one of the founding members of the second wave of the women’s movement and current recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award, Gloria Steinem Posted:

3/14/2018



Originator:

Patricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Womens Studies Program





Categories

Research

Academic

Departmental

