Top Poster Presenters - Biological and Chemical Sciences Top Poster Presentation – Parth Patel 2nd Place Poster Presentation – Kenia Ascencio 3rd Place Poster Presentation – Adrian Falco Top Poster Presenters - Humanities Top Poster Presentation – Hannah Keaty 2nd Place Poster Presentation – Inga Reynolds 3rd Place Poster Presentation – Raven Garza Top Poster Presenters - Law, Public Policy, and Education Top Poster Presentation – Adrian Ito 2nd Place Poster Presentation – Brianna Crosier 3rd Place Poster Presentation – Jenna Conners Top Poster Presenters - Physical Sciences Top Poster Presentation – Reagan Collins 2nd Place Poster Presentation – Vijayanta Jain 3rd Place Poster Presentation – Colt Cagle Top Poster Presenters - Social Sciences Top Poster Presentation – Georgina Rosenbrock 2nd Place Poster Presentation – Miranda Cox 3rd Place Poster Presentation – Jay McAndrew Top Oral Presenters Top Oral Presentation: Amanda Miller 2nd Place Oral Presentation: Tochi Eboh 3rd Place Oral Presentation: Shashidar Sastry Top Visiting Presenter Top Presentation: Brandy Williams, Georgia State University Congratulations to the following students for having exceptional presentations within their respective categories during the 2018 Texas Tech University Undergraduate Research Conference: Posted:

5/16/2018



Originator:

Jerylme Robins



Email:

jerylme.robins@ttu.edu



Department:

CALUE





Categories

Research

Academic

