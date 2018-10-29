The High Performance Computing Center is hosting a remote classroom for November's XSEDE HPC Workshop Series on GPU Programming Using OpenACC. OpenACC is the accepted standard using compiler directives to allow quick development of GPU capable codes using standard languages and compilers. It has been used with great success to accelerate real applications within very short development periods. This workshop assumes knowledge of either C or Fortran programming. It will have a hands-on component using the Bridges computing platform at the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center.





Please register here:





Participants must bring their own laptops.





Date: November 6, 2018

Time: 10am - 4pm (both days)

Location: Texas Tech University Library, TLPDC Room 153