ABSTRACT SUBMISSION IS NOW OPEN!



The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) invites undergraduate students from ALL disciplines to submit an abstract to the 2019 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference taking place on April 2-3, 2019 as part of Texas Tech University's Week of Research & Innovation. The deadline for submission is 11:59 p.m. on January 24, 2019.

This year, presenters for the TTU URC will have the opportunity to opt-in for a commercialization track in order to be judged on the commercialization potential of their work. The top presenters within the track will then participate in an additional poster showcase and be eligible for additional award money. Click here for more details on the commercialization track.



Abstracts should:

• Be 300 words or less

• State, in clear terms, the central research question and the purpose of the research

• Provide a brief discussion of the research methodology

• State conclusions, either final or anticipated

• Be well organized

• Be reviewed by a faculty mentor for editing and verification before submission:

PLEASE NOTE: Faculty Mentor support will be confirmed through a validation process. Abstracts that do not receive a faculty mentor endorsement will not be accepted.



General conference information: www.true.ttu.edu/ConferenceHome/index.php



Abstract submission guidelines and form: www.true.ttu.edu/ConferenceHome/subreqs.php



Commercialization track information: www.true.ttu.edu/ConferenceHome/commercialization.php

Questions? Please contact:

TTU Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences

true@ttu.edu

806.742.1095

