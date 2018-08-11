During this panel discussion, three Texas Tech faculty members, who have been recognized for their exemplary outreach and engaged scholarship, will share their perspectives and experiences with this type of scholarly work. You will gain insight into their strategies and practices, as well as the challenges and rewards as they have built their teaching, research, and service portfolios upon community partnerships in response to regional needs.

Sponsored by:

University Outreach and Engagement (formerly “Academic Engagement”), the Office of the Provost, and the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center.

Panelists:

Dr. Tom Arsuffi, TTU Llano River Field Station

Col. Dave Lewis, TTU Institute for Peace and Conflict

Dr. Tanya Karp, TTU Department of Electrical Engineering

Date: Thursday, November 8, 2018

Time : 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. (lunch will be provided)

Location : TLPDC, Room 151

To register, visit the TLPDC website at: http://events.tlpd.ttu.edu

For more information, contact University Outreach and Engagement at universityoutreachandengagement@ttu.edu or call Dr. Birgit Green, Director, at (806)834-2308.