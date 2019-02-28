Black History Month by showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the



Throughout the month of February & March, we will test your knowledge of the history of women and women’s achievements through an online trivia game.



Quiz #4

16. Who was first black woman to win a tennis championship at Wimbledon and at the U.S. Open?



17. Who was the first black woman to write a Broadway play (1959) which was made into a movie (1961), “A Raisin in the Sun”?



18. Who was the first black concert pianist to play with a European orchestra in 1904?



19. Who was first woman of color to go into space on the shuttle Endeavor in 1992?



20. Who was the first African-American woman to serve in the U.S. Cabinet - as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Carter in 1977, and then served as Secretary of Health and Human Services in 1979?



Answers:

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, program manager/academic advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-4335, or patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu

Posted:

2/20/2019



Originator:

Tricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Women and Gender Studies



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 2/28/2019



Location:

Texas Tech University



